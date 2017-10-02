3 easy, healthy and delicious soups for fall

Soup, there it is! Today on Indy Style, Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley shows us THREE easy soups, perfect for the cooler temperatures ahead!

Creamy Roasted Cauliflower & Red Pepper Soup

1 large head cauliflower, cut into florets, rinsed & dried

2 cloves garlic, grated

1 large sweet onion, chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, chopped

1 teaspoon ground paprika

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

12 ounces roasted red peppers, drained (from a jar)

3 cups vegetable broth

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. On a baking sheet, add cauliflower florets, and toss with onion, garlic, and olive oil. Toss. Sprinkle on salt, rosemary, and paprika and toss again. Arrange in a single layer and bake for 40 minutes, tossing halfway through. Cauliflower should be tender and caramelized after roasting. In a blender or food processor, add the vegetable broth, red bell pepper, and all but 1 1/2 cups of the cauliflower mixture. Blend on medium speed until mixture is smooth and creamy. Add mixture to a medium saucepan and scoop in the rest of the roasted cauliflower. Heat on low just until warmed throughout. Pour into bowls and serve!

Notes:

– thyme may be substituted for the rosemary

– entire soup may be blended for a pureed soup

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Serving size: 1 cup

Serves: 4-5

Nutrition Facts: Calories 138, Total Fat 7.4 g, Saturated Fat 1.1 g, Polyunsaturated Fat 1.2 g, Monounsaturated Fat 5.0 g, Cholesterol 0.0 mg, Sodium 550.4 mg, Potassium 448.1 mg, Total Carbohydrate 18.2 g, Dietary Fiber 4.2 g, Sugars 2.3 g, Protein 3.1 g

Dairy-Free Creamy Chicken Crockpot Soup

1 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast

1 large sweet onion, diced

3 ribs celery, diced

8 ounces petite carrots, diced

2 cloves garlic, grated

1/2 – 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

3 cups chicken broth

1 can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

In a crockpot set to low, add chicken, onion, celery, carrots, garlic and poultry seasoning. Pour 2 cups chicken broth over the ingredients. Add 1 cup chicken broth and beans to a blender and blend on high until smooth and creamy. Pour mixture into crockpot and stir gently. Cook on low for 10 hours (or high for 6-8). Remove chicken, shred with 2 forks, and add back to crockpot. If needed, add a sprinkle sea salt. Stir and serve!

Notes:

– if you do not have poultry seasoning around, use a mix of rosemary, thyme, and sage; dried or fresh will work!

– a bowl of soup would be delicious with chunks of creamy ripe avocado on top

– adjust poultry seasoning to your preference

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 12 hours, 15 minutes

Serves: 8

Serving Size: 1 cup

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 142.4, Total Fat 1.4 g, Saturated Fat 0.3 g, Polyunsaturated Fat 0.3 g, Monounsaturated Fat 0.5 g, Cholesterol 1.9 mg, Sodium 480.1 mg, Potassium 442.1 mg, Total Carbohydrate 12.7 g, Dietary Fiber 3.6 g, Sugars 1.9 g, Protein 23.6 g

Crockpot Beef & Lentil Soup

1 pound grass-fed ground beef

1 large sweet onion, diced

1 cup lentils

2 cups zucchini, sliced into half-rounds

2 cup corns cobs, either sliced fresh off the cob or frozen

2 can fire-roasted tomatoes

small bunch fresh thyme, still on stems

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

32 ounces O Organics® beef broth

In a crockpot, add ground beef, breaking it apart with a wooden spoon. Next, layer in ingredients: onion, lentils, zucchini, corn, tomatoes, thyme, and salt. Pour in beef broth and give a gentle stir. Set crockpot to high heat for 5 hours. Stir every once in awhile. Turn off heat, remove stems of thyme, and serve!

Notes:

– leftovers of this soup freeze well! Just let soup cool, then scoop into a freezer-safe container. Use within 1 month.

– if needed, add more beef broth to thin out leftovers

– add grated garlic for another flavor

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 5 hours, 10 minutes

Serves: 12

Serving size: 1 cup soup

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 161.8, Total Fat 8.1 g, Saturated Fat 3.2 g, Polyunsaturated Fat 0.4 g, Monounsaturated Fat 3.5 g, Cholesterol 28.4 mg, Sodium 422.5 mg, Potassium 427.3 mg, Total Carbohydrate 11.8 g, Dietary Fiber 3.4 g, Sugars 2.5 g, Protein 10.5 g

