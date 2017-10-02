3 shot outside gas station on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were at the hospital Sunday night after police say they were shot outside a gas station.

Officers from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 9900 block of East 38th Street around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Dispatch confirmed that initially two victims, and later a third, had arrived with gunshot wounds at Community East Hospital.

An IMPD sergeant at the scene told 24-Hour News 8 that after what appeared to be an altercation, shots were fired and the suspects had appeared to leave the scene on foot.

IMPD said one victim would be transferred to Eskenazi hospital.

No word on the condition of the three victims. No suspect information was available at the time of writing.