GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on a number of warrants.

Crime Stoppers is searching for 43-year-old Eric Vetor. Vetor, who is described as white male, is wanted on warrants including theft, probation violation and failure to appear.

Vetor is approximately 5’5″ tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on Vetor’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.