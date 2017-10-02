Celebrating Science: Fun with Bernoulli Bags AND STEM things that fly

Experience the “super cool, fun side of science” at this weekend’s “Celebrate Science Indiana 2017.” It’s the 7th year for the award-winning festival, where you can learn how to develop computer games, see how science impacts our daily lives and see if science might be a future career for you or your child!

Who: Science Education Foundation of Indiana, Dow AgroSciences, Eli Lilly, Indiana Academy of Science

What: Celebrate Science Indiana 2017

When: Saturday, October 7th from 9:30 am until 5:00 pm

Where: Indiana State Fairgrounds, Elements Financial Blue Ribbon Pavilion

Cost: FREE event, parking at the fairgrounds is $5

–K-12 Teachers that stop by the AACT booth will receive raffle tickets for over $5,000 worth of prizes

To learn more, visit:

www.celebratescienceindiana.org

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CelebrateScienceIndiana

Twitter: https://twitter.com/celebsciencein