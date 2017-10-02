Crown Point science instructor named Indiana’s teacher of the year

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Crown Point science instructor has been named Indiana’s teacher of the year.

The Indiana Department of Education recently announced that Jerome Flewelling of Crown Point High School would hold the honor in 2018. He teaches advanced placement physics, mechanics and chemistry.

Flewelling has a bachelor’s of science from Taylor University and has been a teacher for over 20 years. He will represent Indiana in the national teacher of the year competition.

State schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick praised Flewelling as a dedicated instructor who teaches a subject matter that is increasingly important in a technology-driven world.