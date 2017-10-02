Fishers bar says they won’t show NFL games after protests

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts played the Seattle Seahawks Sunday night, but people wanting to watch the game at a popular bar in Fishers had to go somewhere else.

Main Event on 96th Street made a Facebook post saying they would not show any NFL games from Thursday to Monday this week.

Owners and managers did not want to go on camera, but bar patrons on Sunday told 24-Hour News 8 they didn’t show up to watch football.

“I do typically watch football games. … Given the most recent events, I felt strongly that I wanted to support not only the bar, but the effort that they were putting together for the hurricane relief,” said patron Nelson Slipher.

Other football fans say kneeling during the national anthem is protected by free speech, but people in central Indiana still seem to be divided on the issue.

“It did bring attention to the issue, but I don’t think it is the proper way to do it,” said Colton Manusky, a football fan spending time downtown on Sunday.

“It is a little strange that people are being so divided over something that is supposed to unite us,” said Manusky about football.

We reached out to other bars in the area that were showing NFL games on Sunday. Owners and managers declined to comment.

