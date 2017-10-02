Fishers woman in Las Vegas discusses what she’s hearing, seeing

LAS VEGAS (WISH) – At least 50 people are dead and more than 200 people were injured in a shooting at Las Vegas concert.

Police have identified the suspected shooter, who was taken out by police and is no longer a threat, as Las Vegas resident Stephen Paddock.

A Fishers woman, Amy von Eiff, is in Las Vegas and is staying at a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. She talked to 24-Hour News 8’s Joe Melillo about what she was hearing and seeing following the deadly shooting.

She says was at a Blue Man Group show at the Luxor hotel, which is right across the street from the Mandalay Bay, where the shooting took place

