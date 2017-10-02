IMPD prepares for busy downtown weekend amid Las Vegas shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The headlines were clear.

A gunman killed at least 59 people, more than 500 hurt, in a shooting in Las Vegas.

We watched as a reporter’s voice seeped out of a television giving the latest update.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Chad Knecht’s eyes moved from east to west as he listened to the latest update.

On any given weekend, downtown Indianapolis will host thousands of people for sporting events, concerts or conventions.

IMPD Homeland Security has cameras perched on street corners on many of the intersections in downtown. Those cameras are monitored by men and women in blue and also civilian employees.

Knecht added that Indianapolis has a history of protecting large crowds during the Indianapolis 500. During the years, IMPD, Indianapolis Fire Department, the city’s Department of Public Workers, emergency medical services and local hospitals team up to work large events. In case of an emergency, all of the groups are called to respond to an incident.

This weekend, Knecht added that IMPD will have a very visible presence downtown. Thousands of people are expected to descend on downtown for a series of Garth Brooks concerts at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, and the Colts will unveil a statue of Peyton Manning on Sunday.

“We are ready for every weekend plus comprehensive plan. We will tweak a couple of things. We will be visible so people have a great sense of security and know how hard that target is and we are prepared and that we are there,” Knecht said.

Investigators stressed to the public if you see or hear something suspicious during the weekend, call the police.