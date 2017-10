Related Coverage Indiana roads to gain improvements via gas tax hike

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Some Indiana communities are getting big bucks to fix their roads and infrastructure.

Gov. Eric Holcomb was in Martinsville on Monday to hand over a check to local leaders. Martinsville was one of 395 communities awarded millions of dollars.

The money will help pay for 12,000 projects.

