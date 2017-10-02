IPS to serve free meals during fall break

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Public Schools will offer free meals at more than 20 locations during the district’s fall break period from Monday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct.13.

The hot breakfast and lunch options are available to all children, regardless of where they attend school.

While other school cafeterias typically close when classes are not in session, IPS has launched an effort to keep students nourished and energized during school breaks, serving nearly 80,000 free meals during summer vacation and spring break this year, according to administrators.

The district “hopes to feed even more kids during fall break,” IPS Foodservice manager Amanda Kruse told 24-Hour News 8.

The free meal program has expanded to new, off-campus locations throughout the community with the addition of a food bus dubbed “The Bus Stop Cafe,” she added.

The vibrantly painted vehicle is equipped with ovens, refrigerators, a grill and pull-out seating reminiscent of lunchroom tables, and will act as a mobile school cafeteria, traveling between at least three locations and preparing hundreds of meals each day.

Anyone under age 18 is welcome to stop by the locations listed for free meals during fall break. For dates, times and locations, click here.