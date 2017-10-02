Motorcyclist dead following crash in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man is dead following a collision in Hamilton County Sunday evening.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 38 and Moontown Road where witnesses said a man was bleeding severely after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle.

An investigation determined that a 2009 Charger was preparing to turn onto State Road 38 when he collided with 64-year-old Kenneth Fitzgerald who was operating a 2003 Harley Davidson.

Fitzgerald was then thrown from the motorcycle and sustained multiple injuries, including some to the head. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.