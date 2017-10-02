Music-focused marketing tech company to expand in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A music-focused marketing tech company announced Monday it plans to expand its operations.

Fuzic expects to create 255 high-wage jobs by 2020, according to a news release from the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

The company said it will invest $3.66 million in a 11,736-square-foot office in The Braden Building in Fishers’ Nickel Plate District, tripling the size of the company’s office footprint. The office, which the company plans to move into in January, will support the development of its software as a service-based marketing platform that enables companies to centrally control music, messaging and advertising to any degree of personalization in their stores, the release said.

Brent Oakley is chief executive officer of Fuzic. It launched in January 2016 with the concept of marketing to customers at his central Indiana-area Prime Car Wash locations. Earlier this year, the company gained former Salesforce Marketing Cloud chief executive officer Scott McCorkle as its executive chairman.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Fuzic Inc. up to $3,355,000 in conditional tax credits and up to $145,000 in training grants based on the company’s job creation plans. These incentives are performance-based, meaning until Hoosiers are hired, the company is not eligible to claim incentives. The Fishers Redevelopment Commission will consider additional incentives at the request of the company.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness were on hand for Monday’s announced at The Braden Building, near Fishers City Hall on Municipal Drive.