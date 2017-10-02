Police locate person of interest in Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (LasVegasNow) – Police in Las Vegas have located a person of interest in the mass shooting that occurred at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Police say Marilou Danley is a person of interest.

Police say Danley is the shooter’s roommate. Police have since identified the suspected shooter as Las Vegas resident Stephen Paddock.

According to officers, everything unfolded at and around Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino near Las Vegas Boulevard and Reno.

Police in Las Vegas say the suspected shooter was taken out and is no longer a threat.