INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new report accuses CarMax of selling unsafe vehicles.

The Center for Auto Safety, along with Consumers for Auto Reliability and Safety Foundation and the Masspirg Education Fund, says 27 percent of vehicles for sale at eight CarMax locations contained unfixed safety defects.

Some of the vehicles had airbags that had been recalled and faculty ignition switches as well.

CarMax is the largest used car dealer in the U.S.

