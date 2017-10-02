Richmond officials moving ahead for old hospital demolition

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Richmond officials are looking to hire a company for the demolition of an abandoned former hospital complex in the eastern Indiana city that’s become an eyesore targeted by vandals and thieves.

Representatives from several contractors took part last week in a tour of the former Reid Hospital property ahead of an Oct. 26 deadline for submitting bids to the city.

The Palladium-Item reports Mayor Dave Snow told the contractors that the demolition is an important project for Richmond. The city has been approved for $5.6 million in state loans for cleaning up and demolishing the hospital complex.

The building has gone unused since Reid Hospital moved to a new campus in 2008. The city took over the property after an out-of-state owner stopped paying property taxes in 2011.