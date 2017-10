LOS ANGELES (WFLA) – Tom Petty was reportedly hospitalized and taken off life support following full cardiac arrest at his Malibu home.

TMZ reported Petty, 67, was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after being found unconscious. He was taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital.

#BREAKING Tom Petty Rushed To Hospital In Full Cardiac Arrest https://t.co/UyhQE13n7j — TMZ (@TMZ) October 2, 2017

We're told after Petty got to the hospital he had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support. https://t.co/bh8sqdvEw9 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 2, 2017

He is best known as the lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, but is also known as the co-founder of the late 1980s group the Traveling Wilburys.