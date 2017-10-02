Southport teacher dies after fall from homecoming float

SOUTHPORT, Ind (WISH) — The community of Southport is heartbroken after a teacher fell to her death.

A Southport High School English teacher, 29-year old Megan Woodward, was decorating a float on Thursday for homecoming the next day. She fell.

The next day, a head injury claimed her life.

Friends and former students are remembering her.

It’s the little things Laura Blaydes said she’d miss as she tearfully remembered her best friend. Blaydes, who is also a teacher, got to know Woodward well when they worked together at North Central High School in Farmersburg, Indiana.

“I learned of the accident that day. Her husband called me to tell me,” she said.

But it’s not her death that she wants her friend to be remembered by. Blaydes said, above anything else, Woodward’s husband and two daughters — ages 7 and 21 months — were most important in her life.

“She was one of the most loving mothers that I have been around. Her kids were her priority. It’s sad,” Blaydes said.

Woodward was a gifted English teacher, but it was her ability to reach kids beyond the classroom that made her a standout in Southport.

“Megan has always been the type of person that wanted to find ways to help people out in need,” Blaydes said.

One example of that is the Go Fund Me page Woodward created for Ethan Knox.

Last year, Knox, who graduated from the high school earlier this year, was forced to take care of himself after his mom died unexpectedly. Woodward immediately went into action mode to help him out.

“Not only that, but she was behind the scenes coordinating tons of calls and questions, news people, so that I could continue with school,” Knox said.

Knox is a freshman at Purdue University. He attended Southport’s homecoming Friday.

“It helped a lot going to the homecoming game and seeing all those people. It was the sense of community. They had a moment of silence for her,” he said.

According to Blaydes, Woodward was an organ donor. Blaydes set up a Go Fund Me page to help her husband and two girls.