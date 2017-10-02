Tracking 80s and needed rain chances

Temperatures have gone up a bit after a beautiful weekend, and we are keeping an eye on needed rain chances.

THIS EVENING: Weather will be nice if you have evening plans. It will be a bit breezy, but milder than the weekend evenings. Temps will drop into the 70s, then 60s after sunset.

OVERNIGHT: It will be milder than the weekend nights. lows will drop into the 50s east of Indianapolis, and low 60s west of Indianapolis.

TUESDAY: It will be a bit warmer and a bit more humid as winds shift to the southwest. We will see some scattered clouds move in as a result, but we should stay dry. Highs will reach the mid 80s.

8-DAY FORECAST…NEEDED RAIN? A slow-moving storm system will slide into the region and likely stall out for multiple days. This could spell big relief for thirsty yards across the state. The question is how much? I think rainfall will be low at first because the dry ground will help suppress the beginning rain. But the stalling over the region should allow for some more generous rain by Thursday and Friday, then become more scattered over the weekend, and next Monday.