Artists to compete in Comic Book in a Day challenge

Calling all comic book fans! Here’s your chance to immerse yourself in all things “superheroes,” dress up AND be a part of a comic book competition!

Aili McGill, Director, Nickel Plate Arts, and Yuri Duncan, Comic Book Artist, tell us about Nickel Plate Arts “Comic Book in a Day!”

Comic Book in a Day is on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Comic Book in a Day returns with expanded attractions, more artwork for sale and more activities for artists, comic book fans, adults and kids.

The event includes:

-Comic Book Challenge — complete a portion of a comic book over the course of one day

-Comic Book Challenge Awards — each challenge artist talks about their artwork and the judges deliberate

-Feature Comic Book Artists — Three nationally recognized, professional comic artists will attend with artwork on display and for sale. They will be creating artwork throughout the day and judging the comic book competition.

-Superhero University — Children can earn their “official superhero certification” during this event. It’s a chance for superhero fans to dress up, meet other aspiring heroes and learn some heroic tips and tricks.

To learn more, visit www.nickelplatearts.org/signature-events/comic-book-in-a-day.