Bicyclist dies in crash with car on Kessler Boulevard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A bicyclist is dead after a crash between him and a car.

It happened at Kessler Boulevard North Drive at West 51st Street around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police said a car and a bike were heading north on Kessler. Witness reported the bicyclist tried to signal he was turning left and then cut in front of the car. The car was not able to avoid hitting him.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The car’s driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

No additional details were immediately available.