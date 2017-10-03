Guest discusses National Depression Screening Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – National Depression Screening Day is Thursday.

The Counseling Center at Christian Theological Seminary is offering free walk-in screenings all day Thursday.

Dr. Christina Davis, the clinic director at the Christian Theological Seminary, stopped Daybreak Tuesday.

Dr. Davis talked defined what depression actually is, whether some genders or age groups more prone to depression than others and what exactly a screening for depression includes.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.