IMPD seeks person of interest in robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in a robbery.

According to IMPD, on Aug. 5 just after midnight, officers respond to the Bar 52 Liquor store in the 3800 block of English Avenue for a report of a person robbed.

After arriving on scene, the complainant told police that he had been robbed at gunpoint.

The person of interest is described as a male being in his late 30’s to early 40’s. He’s also said to be 5’9″ tall, with a bald with a thin beard. He also caught on camera wearing sunglasses, black shirt, dark and dark shoes.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.