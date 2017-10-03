Indy Eleven putting rivalry aside to help Puerto Rico

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Eleven will host Puerto Rico FC on Wednesday at Carroll Stadium. But, ahead of the game, they’re trading their rivalry for brotherhood. The boys in blue are raising money to help victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

At Prime 47 Steakhouse Tuesday, Indy Eleven hosted a reception dinner for Puerto Rico FC, which is owned by NBA player Carmelo Anthony. Anthony started an online relief fund and Prime 47 is donating a portion of its sales from Tuesday to the fund. In addition, there will be opportunities to donate during Wednesday’s game at Carroll Stadium.

The match was originally scheduled to be played September 23rd, but was postponed due to Hurricane Maria.

“I know Puerto Rico tried to get out (before the hurricane) but the airport was shut down and they just had no opportunity. So, they lived through it,” said Indy Eleven Coach Tim Hankinson.

The team wanted to make sure they see their friendly competition through.

“We’re all humans. We’re soccer players together in this, said Eleven goalkeeper Jon Busch. “So we’ve got to help each other out as human beings. It’s their time in need and we need to do what we can.”

“If we can help only a couple people, whether it’s one to 100, that would be mission accomplished,” midfielder Sinisa Ubiparipovic added.

It’s a mission that is much bigger than the game.

“We wish them a speedy recovery and anything that we can do to help from the mainland, I think people are doing,” said Ubiparipovic.

If you’d like to help out, stop by Prime 47 Steakhouse on Tuesday, go to the Indy Eleven game on Wednesday or you can donate online directly to the Carmelo Anthony Puerto Rico Relief Fund.

In addition, an Indy Eleven supporter has created a GoFundMe campaign that is raising money that will go directly to the Puerto Rico FC staff and players as they attempt to rebuild as well. As of Tuesday evening, it has raised over $15,000.

Kickoff for Wednesday’s game is set for 7 p.m. and can be seen on MyIndy TV-23.