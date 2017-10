MyINDY-TV 23 to broadcast 18 Chicago Blackhawks games this season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV’s sister station MyINDY-TV 23 (WNDY), announced a broadcast partnership with WGN Sports to bring 18 Blackhawks hockey live broadcasts to Central Indiana viewers during the 2017-2018 season. The first game on MyINDY-TV 23 will be Saturday, October 10, 2017 at 8:30 p.m., with special pre game coverage beginning at 8:00 p.m.

“We’re proud to bring the winning tradition of Blackhawks hockey to MyINDY-TV,” said Randy Ingram, vice president and general manager for MyINDY-TV and WISH-TV. “The team begins their 90th regular season as defending division champs. They have sold out every home game for the last nine seasons. Now, Central Indiana viewers have a front row seat to hottest ticket in professional hockey.”

The 2017-2018 schedule of games on MyINDY-TV 23 is as follows:

Saturday, October 7: Blackhawks vs Columbus 8:30 PM

Saturday, October 14: Blackhawks vs Nashville 8:30 PM

Thursday, October 19: Blackhawks vs Edmonton 8:30 PM

Saturday, November 4: Blackhawks @ Minnesota 8:00 PM

Saturday, November 11: Blackhawks @ Carolina 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 18: Blackhawks @ Pittsburgh 7:00 PM

Sunday, December 10: Blackhawks vs Arizona 7:00 PM

Saturday, December 23: Blackhawks @ New Jersey 7:00 PM

Sunday, December 31: Blackhawks @ Calgary 8:30 PM

Sunday, January 7: Blackhawks vs Edmonton 3:00 PM

Sunday, January 14: Blackhawks vs Detroit 7:00 PM

Thursday, February 1: Blackhawks @ Vancouver 10:00 PM

Saturday, February 17: Blackhawks vs Washington 8:00 PM

Monday, February 19: Blackhawks vs Los Angeles 8:00 PM

Tuesday, March 6: Blackhawks vs Colorado 8:00 PM

Saturday, March 17: Blackhawks @ Buffalo 1:00 PM

Saturday, March 24: Blackhawks @ NY Islanders 7:00 PM

Saturday, April 7: Blackhawks @ Winnipeg 7:00 PM