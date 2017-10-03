Officials seek help in locating man wanted in armed robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking your help in finding a man they say robbed a man.

Officials said it happened when the victim met the suspect at a pawn store in an attempt to pawn off jewelry.

When the deal failed, the victim offered to buy jewelry from the suspect, but informed him that he had to get money from his residence.The victim then drove the suspect to his home, where the suspect robbed him at gunpoint and forced the victim to drive to a bank to withdraw more money from his account. The suspect fled the scene after receiving the money.

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.