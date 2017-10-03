Police review info after tip possibly links man to Delphi double homicides

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) – The Indiana State Police have returned from Colorado after receiving a tip possibly linking a man arrested in Colorado to the Delphi double homicides.

State police said that “there has been no information developed to specifically include or exclude Daniel Nations as a suspect in the Delphi homicides.”

Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, were reported missing on Feb. 13. German and Williams were dropped off near the Monon High Bridge Trail near Delphi. When a family member returned later to pick up the girls, they were not found. The bodies of both girls were discovered Feb. 14.

Nations, 31, was initially arrested in Colorado on Sept. 25 and later referred to Indiana State Police on Friday for a follow-up as a potential suspect in the Delphi investigation in the deaths of two teens in February.

Detectives, who returned to Indiana on Monday, will continue to review information from their visit to Colorado.

Nations remains in custody in Colorado.

Sgt. Kim Riley, a spokesperson for Indiana State Police, said, “We have not concluded at this point because there’s so much more to do, one way or the other, on the case as far as is he or is he not.”

Nations was arrested on separate charges in Colorado last week. Indiana State Police told 24-Hour News 8 that people, mainly on social media, began connecting similarities on their own: the composite sketch and Nation’s photo, and his Indiana license tags for example.

“I think people just put two and two together and I think basically people just jumped to conclusions,” Riley said. “We’re still actively looking for more tips.”

In terms of this case, Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said, “There’s been no charges brought against anyone.”

Leazenby said investigators are sorting through hundreds of other tips and leads.

“Someday, we will be in that courthouse across the street,” he said. “We have to make sure all the facts are lined up correctly. If we don’t, we only get one chance at this.”

Libby’s grandfather, Mike Patty, said Tuesday, “It’s not over until authorities call me and tell me they caught the guy that killed my granddaughter.”

If you have information on the case, call the Delphi homicide tip line at 844-459-5786 or email tips to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.