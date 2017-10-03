Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old

SELLERBURG, Ind. (WISH) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 81-year-old man.

According to the Indiana State Police, David Cox was last seen Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. driving a white 1995 Chevy Probe with license plate 740MAF in Sellerburg.

Cox is described as a white male, standing 6 feet tall, weighing 143 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. At the time of his disappearance, Cox was wearing a white and blue plaid shirt and khaki pants.

Police say Cox is thought to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Indiana State Police at 812-246-5424.