Take Alfonso Ribeiro’s Taco Event Challenge

You know him for his role as Carlton Banks on the NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and now Alfonso Ribeiro, Actor, Director and TV Host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, is teaming up with Clorox for a taco event challenge that promises to clean up and provide more than a few laughs!

It’s a queso and guac-filled challenge called, “What the Mess?!” Alfonso will host the game-show style challenge, which will put two competitors to the test as they compete in messy challenges. Fans will be able to watch in real-time on Facebook Live and join in the fun as they play games like the “Leaning Tower of Tacos” and “Tic Tac Taco.” The fun event is part of the launch of new Clorox® Regular Bleach 2 with CloroMax™ Technology, with each challenge putting contestants and the new clean technology to extreme tests.

BACKGROUND: Last year Americans ate over 4.5 billion tacos! That’s 490,000 miles of tacos, which could take you to the moon and back or, if you prefer, could, at 775-million pounds, equal the weight of two Empire State Buildings. We hope you’ll join Alfonso for a fun National Taco Day celebration, just before the contestants face off live and people all over the country indulge in this messy and delicious favorite!

About Alfonso

Alfonso Lincoln Ribeiro Sr. (born September 21, 1971) is an American actor, television director, dancer, and show host. Ribeiro played Alfonso Spears on the sitcom Silver Spoons, and Carlton Banks on the NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He currently hosts ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos, taking over from Tom Bergeron who left after fifteen years.

He hosted the GSN game show Catch 21 and the ABC Family show Spell-Mageddon. He also hosted the hit television show Dance 360, and starred in the title role of the Broadway musical The Tap Dance Kid. Ribeiro took part in the thirteenth series of the British reality show I’m a

Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, where he came in seventh place, leaving on Day 19.

Ribeiro won season nineteen of Dancing with the Stars, with professional partner Witney Carson.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CLOROX