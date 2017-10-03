Tickets available for Sunday’s Colts game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts said approximately 300 tickets have been returned by the visiting San Francisco 49ers and are for sale for Sunday afternoon’s game.

Kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium is at 1 p.m.

During halftime of the game, the team will honor quarterback Peyton Manning in a ceremony. Manning’s number 18 will be retired and he will be inducted into the team’s ring of honor.

Tickets can be purchased at the Lucas Oil Stadium ticket office, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or online while they last.

In addition, the team said there are a limited number of obstructed view tickets to Sunday’s game available for $56. Those tickets are only available to be purchased at the Lucas Oil Stadium ticket office.