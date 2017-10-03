Try these recipes: Seafood gets a fall twist

“Fall” in love with seafood this season with a guest-favorite from Bonefish Grill!

On today’s Indy Style, Chef Brian Newlin makes us Fresh Swordfish + Pumpkin Ravioli and a unique new appetizer, Crispy Oysters (tempura-style oysters served on a bed of crispy noodles with a smoky chili dynamite sauce). Also, learn how Bonefish creates their infused Manhattan and Fresh Honeycrisp Apple Martini.

Grilled Swordfish Over Pumpkin Ravioli

(4 Servings)

Ingredients:

4 Each 6 oz. fresh swordfish steak

½ tsp Kosher salt

¼ tsp Freshly ground black pepper

4 TBSP Crumbled feta cheese

16 Each Pumpkin Ravioli

2 qts Boiling water

4 TBSP Butter

1 tsp Shallots, ¼” dice

2 tsp Fresh sage leaves, roughly chopped

2 TBSP French’s crispy onions

1 TBSP Chopped parsley

Directions:

Season the swordfish steaks with salt and pepper. Grill for 60 seconds and flip swordfish over. Place 1 TBSP of crumbled feta cheese on top of each steak. Move steaks to the coolest part of the grill and cook to an internal temperature of 135˚. Remove from the grill and keep warm. Place the ravioli into the boiling water and cook following the package instructions. Drain the ravioli in a colander. Melt the butter in a large sauté pan over medium high heat. Add the shallots and chopped sage leaves; cook until the butter just begins to brown. Immediately after the butter begins to brown, add the drained ravioli and toss to coat the pasta. Place the ravioli in the center of a large warm Pasta serving platter. Arrange the swordfish around the outer edges of the pasta. Sprinkle the crispy onions and chopped parsley over the pasta and fish. Serve with your favorite vegetable side dish.

Infused Manhattan Recipe

Ingredients: Volume:

Infused Bourbon/Rye Whiskey 2 oz.

Vermouth 1 oz.

Angostura Bitters 2 dashes

Luxardo Cherries Garnish

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a large mixing glass and add ice.

Stir with a bar spoon in approximately 40-50 full circles.

Strain in to a martini glass or classic coupe glass and garnish with Luxardo premium cherries.

Infusion Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 bottle of bourbon/rye whiskey

3 fresh sprigs of rosemary

the peel of 1 orange

Let infuse for 24 hours, then remove rosemary and orange peel.

Crispy Fried Oysters

Oyster Ingredients:

12 ounces Shucked and Drained Oysters

3 Eggs, lightly beaten

2 quarts Vegetable oil

½ Cup all-purpose flour

¾ Cup Bread Crumbs

1 teaspoon Salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 lemon cut into wedges

Spicy Aioli Ingredients:

1 Cup Mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Sriracha

1 tablespoon Lime juice

¼ teaspoon Salt

½ teaspoon ground Cumin

Directions:

Heat Oil to 375 degrees (using a deep fryer or sauce pot on your stove top)

While oil is heating, combine all ingredients for the Spicy Aioli in mixing bowl mix well and refrigerate for later.

Combine flour, salt and black pepper in mixing bowl. Dredge oysters in flour mixture then dip in egg and then roll and coat in bread crumbs.

Carefully place oysters into hot oil, 5 at a time. Cook for 2 minutes until golden brown.

Place on a paper towel to drain and dry, then sever with Spicy Aioli dipping sauce and lemon wedges.

Honeycrisp Apple Martini

Ingredients: Volume:

Apple Cinnamon Vodka Infusion (see below) 2 oz.

Ginger Liqueur .50 oz.

100% Apple Juice 2 oz.

Honey .50 oz.

Procedure:

Add all ingredients into a 16-oz pint glass. Add ice until glass is full. Shake 20x vigorously and strain into frozen martini glass. Top with apple slice floating on top. Add a little extra zest of cinnamon on top for a little extra fall flavor!

Secrets to shake it up:

If you like an extra kick of ginger, muddle a few fresh slices of ginger! Or you can garnish with candied ginger!

If you enjoy your cocktails a little more on the sweeter side add a little extra honey.

Adding a splash of lemon juice will help to brighten the fresh apple flavors!

Apple Cinnamon Vodka Infusion

Ingredients: Volume:

Your Favorite Vodka 1 Liter

Honeycrisp Apples 4 Each

Cinnamon Sticks 3 Each

Procedure:

This infusion is a perfect way to impress your friends at your next Fall Party! Slice up your red apples and add them and your cinnamon sticks to your vodka. Allow to infuse for 24-48 hours. Strain off the fruit and pour into a glass bottle. Or transfer to an infusion jar to showcase at your party!

To learn more, visit www.bonefishgrill.com.