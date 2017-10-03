Video: Woman witnessed Las Vegas shooting from floor above gunman

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Forbes Riley was in Las Vegas attending a party with friends from the popular TV program Shark Tank, looking down from a top floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, when something didn’t look right at the concert going on below.

Riley says the party was just 10 floors above the shooter and the view she had from the hotel window was essentially the same view the shooter had.

“What’s going on?” Riley can be heard saying in a video she posted to social media.

“There is no one moving down there guys,” says a voice on the video.

A few moments later, the sound of gunfire can be heard.

“We heard what we thought, you know, was just fireworks,” said Riley, several hours after the shooting.

She spent the night with about 100 other guests in a large room in the hotel.

“Within seconds, or minutes, we realize something really was happening and that noise was, it didn’t sound like a gun. There is no gun I’ve ever heard that went ‘pop, pop, pop, pop, pop’ and I have video of that, we were filming live,” said Riley.

As she began to realize what was happening, she still had difficulty mentally processing what was going on.

“You’re looking at it and you are not processing that what the little pieces, that [what] you’re seeing are people on the ground and you don’t realize that they are hurt, why would you even think that,” said Riley.

Riley is a business owner in St. Petersburg who has appeared in a number of infomercials about various products.

She says she wants friends and family in the Tampa Bay area to know she’s okay.

“I’m just having a really tough time with understanding what happened, how one person could do this much damage that fast,” said Riley.