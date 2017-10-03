Wanted suspect injures Columbus officer in scuffle, faces multiple charges

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — An officer with the Columbus Police Department is recovering following a fight with a man who had multiple warrants for his arrest.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Monday in the area of 25th Street and Hawcreek Avenue when an officer attempted to bring 34-year-old Jacob Rice into custody for his warrants. Rice was able to escape capture and ran away.

The officer would later deploy his taser on Rice, causing a fight between the two. Officials said Rice punched the officer several times in the face before another officer was able to subdue him with another taser.

Rice faces charges of battery on a police officer and resisting law enforcement as well as his previous warrants.

The officer injured in the fight was treated for a laceration below the eye at Columbus Regional Hospital.