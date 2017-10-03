Women found dead in burning car suffered gunshot wounds to head

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The two women that were found dead inside a burning vehicle Saturday morning suffered gunshots wounds to the head.

It happened just after midnight in the 1600 block of North Goodlet Avenue where a car was found burning behind an abandoned home.

Officials later made the discovery of two women inside of the vehicle.

The two women have since been identified as 24-year-old Martina Webb and 21-year-old Aliyah Igargua.

It is not yet known how long the bodies were inside the burning vehicle before being found.

Suspect information has yet to be released.