81-year-old in Silver Alert found dead at I-65 rest area

UNDERWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The subject of a Silver Alert issued Tuesday, 81-year-old David Eugene Cox was found dead Wednesday, police said.

An attendant at the rest area along Interstate 65 in northern Clark County found Cox dead about 12:30 p.m., Indiana State Police said.

A state police news release said when troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered Cox, from Sellersburg, dead in his 1995 white Ford Probe. He was parked in a parking spot on the north side of the rest area’s Welcome Center.

No foul play is thought to be involved as no signs of trauma were found, police said. The investigation is continuing.