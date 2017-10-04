A turkey chili recipe with COCOA POWDER? You HAVE to try this!

She’s back with the FOODIE NEWS we love to hear…. but Eat Drink Indy’s Jolene Ketzenberger has something else in store for us! She makes one of her favorite chili recipes, a turkey chili (that doesn’t taste like turkey!) She says her kids call it a “Choco Chili” because it has cocoa powder in it!

“Foodie News:”



1205 Distillery will open its Virginia Avenue tasting room Oct. 6.The tasting room is located in 1205’s production facility at 636 Virginia Avenue. Along with cocktails and handcrafted spirit flights, patrons will be able to tour the distillery and purchase bottles right where they are made.

Spice Box has closed its Virginia Avenue location. The Indianapolis City Market location remains open.

Turkey Chili with White Beans

(or Jolene’s Almost-Famous Choco-Chili)

Serves 8

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 medium onions, chopped

1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano or Italian seasoning

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 1/2 pounds lean ground turkey

1/4 cup chili powder

2 bay leaves

1 generous tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 28-ounce can diced tomatoes

3 cups beef stock or canned beef broth

1 8-ounce can tomato sauce

3 15-ounce cans small white beans (such as Great Northern), rinsed and drained

Heat oil in heavy large pot over medium heat. Add onions; sauté until light brown and tender, about 10 minutes. Add oregano or Italian seasoning and cumin; stir 1 minute. Increase heat to medium-high. Add turkey; stir until no longer pink, breaking up pieces. Stir in chili powder, bay leaves, cocoa powder, salt and cinnamon. Add tomatoes with their juices. Mix in stock and tomato sauce. Bring to boil. Reduce heat; simmer 30 to 45 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add beans to chili and simmer until flavors blend, about 10 minutes longer. Discard bay leaves. Can be prepared 1 day ahead. Cover and refrigerate. Rewarm over medium-low heat.

Adapted from epicurious.com

Tuscan White Bean Dip

Makes about 1 cup

1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

2 cloves garlic

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/3 cup olive oil

1/4 cup (loosely packed) fresh Italian parsley leaves

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Additional olive oil for drizzling

Smoked paprika

Place the beans, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil and parsley in the work bowl of a food processor. Pulse until the mixture is coarsely chopped. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer the bean puree to a small bowl. Drizzle with additional olive oil and sprinkle with smoked paprika. Serve with tortilla or pita chips.

Adapted from foodnetwork.com

To learn more, visit www.eatdrinkindy.com.