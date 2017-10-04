Attorneys offer free legal advice to Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Navigating the legal system is difficult.

Many Hoosiers are faced with questions of legality; however, they lack the proper resources to find the answers.

This month, free face-to-face legal advice is available.

The Indianapolis Bar Association is sponsoring it on Tuesday. Those with legal questions can meet with a volunteer attorney at 11 locations throughout the city. The schedule is from 1 to 5 p.m.

All of the lawyers giving instruction are licensed attorneys. They will give one-on-one legal advice that applies to your current legal situation, with no additional obligations.

“We are here dedicating our time and making sure people do have their interest protected,” said Bryan Stoffel, with Stoffel Law.

Those who can’t make it to the 11 locations can call Ask a Lawyer at 317-269-2000. You will be connected with a lawyer during a free telephone consultation from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Here are the locations were you can meet with an attorney in person:

Brightwood library branch, 2435 N. Sherman Drive.

Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair St.

College Avenue library branch, 4180 N. College Ave.

East 38th Street library branch, 5420 E. 38th St.

East Washington library branch, 2822 E. Washington St.

Glendale library branch, 6101 N. Keystone Ave.

Haughville library branch, 2121 W. Michigan St.

Richard L. Roudebush Veteran Administration Medical Center, 1481 W. 10th St.

In two years, the Indianapolis Bar Association has helped more than 26,000 Hoosiers through the program.