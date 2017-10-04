Central Indiana courthouse vacated for asbestos remediation

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — County employees are moving out of a courthouse in central Indiana to allow for asbestos remediation work.

The Herald Bulletin reports that Madison County will be vacating the downtown Anderson building for seven months.

The county’s Board of Commissions approved an agreement Tuesday with Anderson University to lease space at two locations for more than $30,000 a month. Relocated offices include the court system and clerk’s office.

Asbestos was first discovered in the courthouse in October 2016. The remediation and temporary office relocation is expected to cost about $2 million.

The county will provide security and housekeeping at the new locations. The university will cover utility costs.

Officials say the courthouse will be closed to the public starting Nov. 27. The building is expected to reopen in June 2018.