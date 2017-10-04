Couple accused of keeping handicapped woman in shed, selling her for sex

MACOMB, Mich. (WFLA) — A Michigan couple is facing charges after authorities say they kept a handicapped woman in a shed and forced her to perform sex acts for money.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Misty George and 38-year-old Michael Welch forced a 29-year-old woman who is both mentally and physically handicapped to stay in their shed. Deputies say the woman was not allowed inside to use the bathroom or the shower.

According to investigators, several men responded to ads the couple posted online and paid money for sexual services from the victim.

A woman who lives near and knows the suspects says she never saw the victim.

“To find out that she was keeping somebody in a shed? How does somebody not know?” Tracy Byers said. “I don’t even understand it, especially how close we are to each other, the houses are close, somebody had to see something.”

The Associated Press reports relatives of the victim contacted police after she left the mobile home park where the couple lived and learned what happened to her.

Both George and Welch are facing human trafficking and prostitution charges.