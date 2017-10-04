Eastbrook Schools closed due to search for armed robbery suspects

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Eastbrook Community Schools are closed Wednesday as authorities search for two armed robbery suspects.

According to Delaware County Dispatch, an armed robbery occurred at a gas station in Daleville around 7:30 Tuesday evening. The suspects then made their way into Grant County where authorities are currently search for the suspects.

Additionally, Eastbrook Community School staff were told not to report until receiving further notice.

Taylor University posted a message saying campus is closed until noon due to a police search.

TU officials have been monitoring a police search near Upland. As precaution, campus closed until noon-We will update as info is available. — Taylor University (@tayloru) October 4, 2017

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.