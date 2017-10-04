Former patient, CEO, reflect on Manning’s hospital partnership

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Ten years ago, the horseshoe met health care when Peyton Manning’s formal partnership with St. Vincent began.

The hospital’s children’s facility was named for the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback in 2007 after he established a relationship when upon moving to the city.

St. Vincent-Indiana CEO Jonathan Nalli considers Manning the best medicine offered at the hospital.

“Peyton Manning is not just another name on a building. His attention as a senior leader and a member of our senior team is incredible. When he arrives, we’re able to review strategy with him, bring about his opinions and thoughts and guidance of how we move forward. The questions he asks, how he involves himself strategically about what are we doing to take better care of patients in Indiana and surrounding is phenomenal,” Nalli said.

The number 18 would not have the same affection many football fans feel for Maddie Biggerstaff of Indianapolis who, at that age, was diagnosed with leukemia.

Biggerstaff spent a year and a half receiving treatment at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital during which time she says she bonded with staff and Manning alike.

“It is pretty unique to see this huge football player that everyone idolizes but he will get down on the floor and he will play Legos,” Biggerstaff said. “You’re able to feel like a kid again. You’re able to forget about what you’re going through; what that next test is going to be so it’s a nice break.”

In 2007, Manning compared the name on the building to that on the back of his jersey with both being commitments to contributing to the success of a team.

According to Nalli, St. Vincent is one player on Manning’s citywide roster.

“The impact (Manning) has brought; it’s an economic development engine, it’s an element that talks about how do we look at not only professional sports but the roles that professional athletes play in how do they make a community better. He is textbook to what that is,” Nalli said.

Manning is an active member of PMCH’s senior team.