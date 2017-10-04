German woman alleges Polanski raped her in Swiss town in ’72

Poland will not extradite Oscar-winning filmmaker Roman Polanski to the U.S. in an almost 40-year-old case after prosecutors declined to challenge a court ruling against it.

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss authorities say they have received a complaint from a German woman alleging that famed filmmaker Roman Polanski raped her 45 years ago in Gstaad, Switzerland, while she was in her mid-teens.

Police and the state prosecutor’s office in the northern city of St. Gallen say Renate Langer, 61, issued the complaint over the alleged rape in February 1972 in a city police station on Sept. 26.

Police spokesman Florian Schneider said it was unclear why Langer filed the complaint in the city as Gstaad is inside the judicial jurisdiction of the Bern region.

The St. Gallen prosecutor’s office said the case will be transferred Wednesday to the “appropriate authorities” in Bern.

The Polish-born filmmaker fled the U.S. in 1978 after forcing himself on a teenage girl a year earlier.