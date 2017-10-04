Here comes the RAIN!

Rain is on the way and we have several chances for it for the rest of the week. Scattered showers for this morning mostly NW and NORTH of the city. Spotty showers will continue for the rest of the morning and into the afternoon. Highs still above normal hitting the upper 70s. Showers should fizzle out by later this evening, but still keep the rain gear handy since we could still see a stray shower.

Scattered shower continue for Thursday with showers at anytime during the day. Temperatures still remain in the upper 70s. As a cold stalls out over central Indiana rain sticks around for the end of the week. Most showers stay from Indy points north. By Saturday morning most places north of the metro area could accumulate over an inch of rain while areas south could see a quarter of an inch.

An unsettled weekend with a chance of showers both Saturday and Sunday. Highs return to the lower 80s. Scattered showers for the early part of next week then a big cold front moves in bringing much cooler air by the end of next week.