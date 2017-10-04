IKEA Fishers set to open in one week

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Anticipation is building as the opening for the new IKEA Fishers is just one week away.

The nearly 290,000 square foot store also features a 325-seat restaurant, a bistro, a Swedish Market and a children’s area called Smaland.

PHOTOS: Take a look inside the new Fishers IKEA

The store opens on October 11th at 9 a.m. to the public.

Camping is permitted up to 48 hours before that time. There will also be giveaways. The first 2,500 people in the door will receive an envelope with a random prize ranging from $10 to $250. Also, if it’s your birthday on October 11th, you’ll receive a $45 gift card, commemorating the 45th store.