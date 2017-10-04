Indiana musician survives Vegas shooting

An Indiana musician witnessed the deadly Las Vegas shooting after his performance at the Route 91 Festival.

Dylan Schneider was one of the performers during the festival and was a spectator watching Jason Aldean perform when the gunman opened fire on the crowd, killing 58 and injuring over 500.

Schneider hid under bleachers with his manager to avoid the gunshots and described the scene as a war zone.

“I just remember looking out under the bleachers and seeing the general admission area where everybody had been standing to watch the concert, and I just saw bodies and people just laying on the ground, people trying to pick people up, people falling down. Like I said, it was a war zone. It was unbelievable.”

Schneider says despite the horror, he saw a lot of people come together in the aftermath. He returned to Vegas Wednesday for a benefit concert.