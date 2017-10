CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Officials in Carmel are seeking a man that they have tied to several theft cases.

The wanted suspect is said to speak with a southern accent and may be in a stolen dark colored Hyundai sedan with Kentucky license plates 263WJE.

It is also believe the suspect has ties in Sheperdsville, Kentucky, which is where the vehicle was reported stolen.

If anyone has information on the suspect or stolen vehicle, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.