Indianapolis Moms Blog: Breakfast egg bites, mini chicken pot pies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The all new Daybreak lineup has brought the opportunity to introduce some fun and exciting segments.

One of those segments is on every Wednesday when we welcome in Indianapolis Moms Blog.

This week, Candace Boyd Wylie stopped by Daybreak and discussed some delicious recipes.

Check out the recipes below:

Breakfast Egg Bites

Ingredients

8 eggs

1/4 cup milk

A pinch all purpose seasoning

1 cup crumbled cooked bacon

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 medium tomato, diced

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Beat eggs, milk, all purpose seasoning, in large bowl until well blended. Add bacon, onion, tomatoes and 1/2 cup of the cheese; mix well.

Spray muffin tin generously with no stick cooking spray.

Spoon about 1/4 cup egg mixture into each cup.

Top with remaining 1/2 cup of cheese.

Bake 18-20 minutes or just until eggs are set.

Mini Chicken Pot Pies

Ingredients

1 cup chopped fully cooked rotisserie chicken

1 cup mixed frozen vegetables

1 & 1/2 cups of prepared gravy

1 package refrigerated biscuit dough

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Combine the rotisserie chicken, mixed vegetables and prepared gravy in a large bowl. Stir and mix well.

Separate biscuits and place them into a prepared muffin tin.

Prepare the muffin tin by spraying it with non stick spray evenly.

Press the dough to into each tin, filling it with the dough.

Add the pie mixture to each tin until 3/4 full.

Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes until golden brown.

Mini Deep Dish Pizza

Ingredients

1 can refrigerated pizza dough or dinner roll dough

1 cup pizza sauce

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Assorted pizza toppings

Directions

Heat oven to 375 degrees

Cut dough into 4 inch rounds.

Press into muffin tins, making sure to press firmly in bottom and up the sides to form a crust.

Top with pizza sauce, pizza toppings and mozzarella cheese.

Bake 14 to 17 minutes or until crust is golden brown and cheese is melted.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.