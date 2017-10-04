Indy-based company offering brand new feature for Colts fan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A company based in central Indiana since 1995 is offering something only for Colts fans.

Lids is making it possible to get Peyton Manning’s signature stitched onto Colts gear, but getting Peyton’s signature ready was harder than you might think. Getting Manning’s signature on your team hat or jersey might be the icing on the cake for you as a fan of the blue and white. Lids representatives say it’s actually one of the most requested signatures. It was a process for the company the rights to it.

Lids Sports Group says they wanted to do something special for Peyton Manning’s jersey retirement and statue unveiling this week. So, they put a whole line of Peyton-inspired stitching you can get on your gear. The company only has rights to active roster players like TY Hilton or Andrew Luck, so they had to work directly with Peyton’s group to work out a deal and get the rights to his John Hancock.

Brett Cocherell from Lid’s says this weekend fans can head to Lucas Oil and to Lids creation studio to get the signature embroidered on fan gear.

“We’ve got a great connection with the Colts, with this city and so with something that’s this momentous that the weekend brings, it’s kind of historic,” said Cocherell. “Honestly, you know the Colts have never had a statue and there’s not a lot of retired jerseys and so to be able to be a partner with the Colts, with Peyton this weekend as a fan, as a company, it’s a great privilege and a great honor for us to be able to put this for our fans and for the team.”

Lids says they have Peyton’s signature ready to go on fan gear for the rest of the season.