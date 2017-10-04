Indy Parks & Recreation earns national accreditation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Parks & Recreation received a big honor Wednesday, earning national accreditation from the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies.

The commission highlighted Indy Parks & Recreation’s overall quality of operation, management and service to the community.

Mayor Joe Hogsett, speaking at Wednesday’s ceremony, said he couldn’t be more proud of the parks and rec team.

“Parks are vital to the quality of life and the quality of place that we seek to enjoy,” Hogsett said. “That we are providing for residents of our city something that they expect, something that they, in my opinion, deserve and you are delivering.”

As part of the accreditation, Indy Parks & Recreation had to comply with 151 national standards.