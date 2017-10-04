Is earning a college degree REALLY that important? We ask an expert!

For many Americans in their 20s and early 30s, managing finances can seem like an intimidating and complicated rite of passage. How are these young adults faring in today’s economy?

A national study of Millennial Finances Money Under 35 shows the importance of earning a college degree to financial health. Money Under 35 also highlights the importance of college completion and the need for would-be graduates to ensure they understand the full cost of their degree program and potential future income, especially if they are taking out student loans.

Sarah Ducich, an expert on higher education financing and the Senior V.P. for Public Policy for Navient, shares her thoughts on:

FINANCIAL FREEDOM – The dollars and ‘sense’ of getting a college degree

interesting facts the study found first-in-family – How are these students faring

– How are these students faring The power of persistence – how young adults are reaching their goals

– how young adults are reaching their goals QUIZZICAL Findings – take the online quiz to identify your financial persona

Sarah Ducich is senior vice president of public policy for Navient, the nation’s largest student loan servicer. She is a principal author of the study on financial health of young adults, produced in partnership with the leading research firm Ipsos. She is also a mom to two daughters, a college sophomore and a recent college graduate. Prior to joining Navient, Ducich consulted on federal budget policy for several national firms and worked for the Senate Budget Committee and Office of Management and Budget.

For More Information, Visit: www.Navient.com/MoneyUnder35

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY NAVIENT