Many saw some rain today, more rain chances coming

We saw mainly light rainfall totals in central Indiana today with a few exceptions. More needed rain chances will arrive over the next several days.

THIS EVENING: Rain chances will settle down a bit. Other than perhaps a few stray showers, most evening plans should be rain-free. Temps will be in the 70s with high humidity.

OVERNIGHT: Another round of moisture will march towards Indiana after Midnight and should arrive in the early morning hours, and could make for a wet commute for some. Temps will again only fall into the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Just like Wednesday, there will be higher rain chances during the day, then it will settle down a bit by the evening. Temps will range from mid 70s to low 80s depending on how much rain you see. More rain will keep temps lower.

HOW MUCH RAIN TOMORROW? There will be some heavy bands of rain that could produce higher amounts. The best average for many places will be another 0.25″ – 0.75″ for tomorrow.

8-DAY FORECAST: The hit and miss rain chances will continue through the weekend and all the way until Tuesday of next week. As things stand right now, it looks like there will be many dry hours for the weekend, so I would not cancel plans yet and the account of rain. A big dose of fall-air could arrive by the middle of next week!